Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement for European investor relations (the "Agreement") with Star Finance GmbH ("Star Finance"), a Swiss-based company, for European corporate communication services. Star Finance has offices in Steinhausen, Switzerland, and Cologne, Germany.

Star Finance is owned and operated by Michael Adams who is a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience assisting Canadian public companies with introductions to investors, primarily in Germany and German-speaking Europe. Among other services, Star Finance owns and operates two established investment-focused financial websites and provides information about investment opportunities to its audience through e-mail newsletters, websites and various social media channels in the form of written articles as well as video content.

Under the Agreement, Star Finance will create and implement an investor relations program for the Company, assist in the organization and dissemination of Company Information, and provide market intelligence services to the Company.

Neither Star Finance nor Michael Adams has a direct or indirect ownership interest in Hunter or its securities, or any right to acquire any such interest. All services provided by Star Finance will comply with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The arrangement with Star Finance is subject to approval by the TSXV. Under the Agreement, the arrangement will have a 6-month initial term, and is expected to commence on or about December 10, 2020, at a cost of 6,000 EUR per month, excluding possible prepayment discounts, with subsequent renewals as agreed by the Company and Star Finance.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is an oil industry service provider developing interactive platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favourable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com, Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. And through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andrew Hromyk

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

This news release contains certain statements which may constitute forward-looking statements or information regarding Hunter's business development plans. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Hunter's control, including execution risk, market risk, industry risk, the impact of general economic conditions and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Hunter believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Hunter does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Hunter should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Hunter will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. Please review Hunter's Filing Statement dated October 21, 2020 and filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for a more fulsome discussion of risk factors affecting Hunter.

