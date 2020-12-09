WilsonHCG's executive search practice has been named to the Hunt Scanlon London Top 60 list.

The list features the most prominent executive leadership solutions providers in London, UK.

"We're thrilled to feature on this prestigious list. It's testament to the effort the executive search team at WilsonHCG puts in daily to ensure our clients have access to top executives. The ability to fill business-critical roles is more important than ever as organisations continue to navigate the new world of work," Jonathan Edwards, VP, Executive Search at WilsonHCG said.

"Each year, Hunt Scanlon selects the most prominent, influential and innovative recruitment leadership solutions firms across the UK," said CEO Scott A. Scanlon. "We are delighted to include WilsonHCG in this year's ranking. It is a well-deserved recognition."

WilsonHCG's executive search practice has also been previously recognised by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms. The division is known for its placement across the globe and its expertise spans a variety of industries and role types, especially with clients that are experiencing high growth, rapid change or those in need of organizational buildouts. The executive search team is also supported by WilsonHCG's global talent acquisition, innovation and technology leaders and can leverage their expertise as required something that traditional search firms can't match.

