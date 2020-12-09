

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. is set to release the next game from the Halo franchise called 'Halo Infinite' in fall of 2021. The legendary Halo series will return with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet.



The military science fiction games are developed by Microsoft's 343 Industries.



Halo Infinite can be played on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. The game was optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and was meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S last month, but was delayed due to considerable criticism from fans after it was previously showcased in August.



While announcing the postponement in August, Halo Infinite Studio Head Chris Lee attributed the delay to multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID19-related impacts.



Lee added that the extra time will help finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality the fans expect.



In a blog post, 343 Industries' creative director Joseph Staten and other developers outlined the changes being made to the game, which focused on art and graphics, multiplayer, and armor customization. They have worked on indirect lighting, material response, foliage and tree rendering, clouds, level-of-detail transitions, and character fidelity.



The game is built using the Xbox Series X|S development kit and will showcase unparalleled load-times, visuals, responsiveness and framerates of up to 120FPS.



The Halo franchise has been the cornerstone franchise for the Xbox consoles for the past 20 years, when the original game was rolled out in 2001. Halo games were initially developed by Bungie studio for the original Xbox and were a key driver for the success of the Xbox platform.



Bungie veteran Staten brought back 343 Industries to work on Halo Infinite to avoid further delays in its release. He worked on the original trilogy and left in 2013, one year before the launch of Destiny. He has since been working at Microsoft as a senior creative director.



