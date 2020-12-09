The US insurance sector has witnessed multiple barriers to growth and challenges in recent times, including low-interest rates, rising customer expectations, and shifting demographics. This has led to reduced profitability, high competition, and various other struggles for insurance companies. How can US insurance sector players overcome these challenges and attain long-term success? Infiniti's custom market research experts have analyzed the market and identified the primary points of concern for industry players. With our solutions, industry leaders can keep abreast of all market developments, identify optimal growth strategies, and stay ahead of competitors by understanding their processes.

"To succeed in the long-run, insurance companies will need to stay current with the market trends, competitors' strategies, and evolving customer needs and demands. This is where Infiniti Research steps in with its best-in-class custom market research solution," says a financial services market expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an insurance company in the United States, witnessed a decline in profit margins due to challenges with reduced investment yields and slowing market growth. The company also spent most of its discretionary budget resolving compliance issues and developing processes to meet changing market requirements. Additionally, they could not deliver personalized experiences due to a weak digital distribution platform, which led to reduced profitability and loss of market share. The US insurance sector client sought to partner with Infiniti and leverage our expertise in offering custom market research solutions to evaluate dynamic market developments and keep pace with industry changes during the five-week engagement.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's customer market research solution developed to assist the US insurance sector client included the following:

Conducting in-depth interviews with market experts and providing recommendations on emerging market trends and opportunities

Analyzing crucial factors impacting the US insurance sector, such as industrial development and marketing channels, value chain, and market trends

Compiling important information regarding distribution channel analysis, competitive landscape, and legislation through in-depth secondary research

Business Outcome:

Infiniti's custom market research solution enabled the US insurance sector client to improve their loss ratios by including portfolio mix diversification, stronger risk management, and improved risk selection and pricing. The company also increased efficiency and lower risk and compliance costs by understanding leading practices in other markets. Insights from the custom market research engagement also helped the client identify the best insurtech companies and collaborate to accelerate digitization and fulfill longer-term transformation plans. Additionally, the US insurance sector player adopted advanced technology, developed new value propositions and business models, achieving operational excellence, and navigated market risks. Lastly, our custom market research solution helped the client achieve savings of over $1.2 million.

Speak to industry experts to understand the impact of custom market research solutions for companies losing ground to competitors and witness a decline in profitability in the US insurance sector.

