DJ SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s)

SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2020) of GBP0.76m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2020) of GBP34.03m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 163.19p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 162.42p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/12/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 89368 EQS News ID: 1153974 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)