DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2020 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2020) of GBP0.76m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 08/12/2020) of GBP34.03m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 08/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 163.19p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 162.42p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 158.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.18%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.29p 112 ZDP share price 110.50p Premium to NAV (1.59%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 08/12/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 89367 EQS News ID: 1153971 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 09, 2020 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)