FactMR: Sodium Percarbonate Market will Reach a Valuation of over US$ 650 Mn towards 2030-end: Fact.MR

Market players are focusing on increasing their penetration across the globe, and are banking on their products quality to attain new supply contracts.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Fact.MR: The global sodium percarbonate market will reflect a CAGR 1.5% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2030. The market has been chiefly driven by growing demand for eco-friendly products, which, consecutively, has been extremely beneficial for sodium percarbonate as a disinfectant. On the other hand, irrespective of a slight dent to the market growth amid the COVID-19 crisis, the sodium percarbonate market is projected to foresee gradual growth in value terms during the assessment years.

"Investments towards increase in manufacturing of coated sodium percarbonate are projected to be greatly beneficial for the market players. Increase in infrequent nature of demand for bleaching agents is projected to be extremely beneficial for coated sodium percarbonate" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

East Asia holds highest overall market share, and will experience moderate expansion

Uncoated type sodium percarbonate is likely to remain lucrative over the forecast period

Laundry applications will foresee significant rise in demand and will experience moderate growth pace among other end uses

Drivers

Increasing household services in South Asia, and East Asia regions are likely to be mainly drive the market

High demand for green products in both industrial and household applications, with a key focus on laundry detergents will be catalysing market growth

Extensive application scope in baby products owing to its effectiveness in eliminating stubborn stains and disinfection is fuelling the demand for sodium percarbonate

Oxidizing properties and its use as a potential disinfection agent will drive growth in the foreseeable years

Constraints

Increasing consumer awareness concerning the toxicity level related with these, will hinder market growth

The COVID-19 outbreak together with the withdrawal of tier-1 players have been unfavourable impacting manufacturing volumes

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak has had low sway on the sodium percarbonate market, with lesser imposition of regulations and trade volumes. Sales amid the third quarter reflected a notable recovery because of growing demand from the commercial industry. Residential demand amid the crisis was slightly impinged on due to inventory shortages in some regions, however the overall effect amid 2020 is expected to be minimal.

Long-term influence of the crisis will be positive on demand, owing to increasing demand for cleaning supplies and disinfectants.

Competition Landscape

The sodium percarbonate market is moderately consolidated in nature, with major players holding around 40% of revenue share. Major players identified in the Sodium Percarbonate market are Solvay SA, Evonik Industries, OCI Peroxygens LLC, AG Chem Group s.r.o, Khimprom PJSC, Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd., JINKE Company Limited, JIANGXI UNIC PEROXIDE CO. Ltd., Jilin Shuang ou Chemical Co. Ltd, Wuxi Wanma Chemical Co., Ltd, Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co. Ltd., and Ak-kim.

The market has witnessed several fluctuations recently. These market variations have been because of restructuring of top tier players. These variations of top tier players have had a substantial consequence on the sodium percarbonate market, amid the forecast period.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the sodium percarbonate market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of type (coated and uncoated) end use (laundry, cleaning water treatment, chemicals, textiles, pulp & paper, and others), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

