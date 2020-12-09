BCWipe Total WipeOut Supports Newer Apple Computers

Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, today announced support for newer Apple computers. With this release, BCWipe Total WipeOut delivers a reliable solution to wipe Mac hard drives with a T2 security chip installed.

"Our customers approached us to help overcome their issues with T2. Enterprise users rely on BCWipe Total WipeOut for their drive wiping needs and were frustrated by Apple's newer computers," says Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "Jetico R&D quickly rose to the challenge. BCWipe Total WipeOut is now among the first solutions to reliably wipe hard drives with T2 chips."

The Mac T2 security chip features 'secure boot'. This functionality prevents booting third-party programs from external hard drives. BCWipe Total WipeOut has now been developed to integrate with the macOS native environment, allowing the boot and erasure of Mac T2 devices.

Compared to Disk Utility, the built-in macOS disk formatting tool, BCWipe Total WipeOut offers advantages:

Reliable solution to wipe Mac hard drives beyond forensic recovery formatted data can easily be retrieved by using widely available data recovery software

Compliance with any security mandate including U.S. Department of Defense (DoD 5220.22-M) and U.S. Department of Energy (DoE M 205.1-2) standards

Disk-level verification ensuring data was overwritten according to the selected standard

Familiar and intuitive interface both for Mac and BCWipe Total WipeOut users

For over 20 years, BCWipe Total WipeOut has been trusted by the world's top security organizations to erase all contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid-State Drives (SSD) and Solid-State Hybrid Drives (SSHD). Since 2016, Jetico's data wiping solution is certified by ADISA the official ADISA Product Claims Test certificate can be found here: adisarc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/ADISA_Jetico_ADPC0073-v2.0.pdf.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

