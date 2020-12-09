Tracker Ventures Corp.: Tracker Provides Supplemental Disclosure to Its Management Information Circular

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Tracker Ventures Corp. (CNSX:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FRA:B2I) (the "Company" or "Tracker") announces that it is providing supplemental disclosure to the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated November 10, 2020 (the "Circular") in respect of the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time) on December 16, 2020. This release should be read in conjunction with the Circular as a whole. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Circular.

Background to Proposed Share Reorganization

The Company has proposed a reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the Company's share structure, to facilitate completion of the Company's proposed acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt Parent"), as contemplated in the amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") among the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, 1276313 B.C. LTD. ("Subco"), Contakt Parent, Contakt, LLC ("Contakt World") and certain founding shareholders of Contakt Parent (the "Founding Contakt Shareholders") dated December 3, 2020. The Amalgamation Agreement replaced and superseded the share exchange agreement among the Company, Contakt Parent, Contakt World and the Founding Contakt Shareholders, dated October 29, 2020.

Under the Amalgamation Agreement, the Acquisition will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby, Subco and Contakt Parent will amalgamate under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the resulting entity will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and, among other things, (i) the holders of common shares of Contakt Parent other than the Founding Contakt Shareholders will receive Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (defined below) of Tracker on a one-for-one basis for each Contakt Parent common share held and (ii) the Founding Contakt Shareholders will receive (A) 1/200 of one Class B Super Voting Share (defined below) and (B) ½ of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share for each common share of Contakt Parent held.

Shareholder approval respecting the Acquisition and Amalgamation Agreement will be sought by Tracker at a later date.

Proposed Share Reorganization

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to authorize and approve the Reorganization (the "Amendment Resolution"), being an amendment of the notice of articles and articles of the Company to (i) amend the rights and restrictions of the Company's existing class of common shares and redesignate such class as class A subordinate voting shares (the "Class A Subordinate Voting Shares") and (ii) create a class of super voting common shares designated as class B super voting shares(the "Class B Super Voting Shares"). These changes will be implemented only in the event that all conditions to the Acquisition have been satisfied or waived (other than conditions that may be or are intended to be satisfied only after the Amendment Resolution is implemented).

The Reorganization has been proposed to minimize the number of voting securities of the Company that are held by U.S. residents following completion of the Acquisition. This will help ensure the Company remains a "foreign private issuer" under United States securities laws and, thus, avoid significant reporting obligations that it would otherwise face if it were designated a United States "domestic issuer".

Effect on Voting

The Reorganization is not expected to affect the relative voting power of any group of shareholders of the Company or the resulting issuer. The following table describes the effect of the Acquisition and the Reorganization on the Company's shares and each shareholder group's relative voting power.

Before the Acquisition and Reorganization After the Acquisition and Reorganization Group Number

and Class

of Shares

Held Aggregate

Number of

Tracker

Votes of

Held by

Group Number of

Class A

Subordinate

Voting

Shares Held

(A) Aggregate

Number of

Tracker

Votes A

taching to

(A) Number

of Class

B Super

Voting

Shares

Held

(B) Aggregate

Number of

Tracker

Votes

Attaching

to (B) Aggregate

Number of

Tracker

Votes

Attaching

to (A) and

(B) Tracker

Common

Shareholders 15,262,634

Tracker

Common

Shares 15,262,634 15,262,634 15,262,634 Nil Nil 15,262,634 Contakt

Parent

Shareholders

Other Than

the

Founding

Contakt

Shareholders 5,080,000

Contakt

Parent

Common

Shares Nil 5,080,000 5,080,000 Nil Nil 5,080,000 Founding

Contakt

Shareholders 20,099,318

Contakt

Parent

Common

Shares Nil 10,049,659 10,049,659 100,497 10,049,700 20,099,359

Coattail Agreement

The Company also wishes to clarify that pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, the Founding Contakt Shareholders have agreed to enter into a coattail agreement (the "Coattail Agreement") respecting their Class B Super Voting Shares on closing of the Acquisition. The terms of the Coattail Agreement will be approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange and will contain provisions customary for dual class companies designed to prevent transactions that would otherwise deprive the holders of Class A Subordinate Voting Shares of rights under the take-over bid provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws to which they would have been entitled if the Class B Super Voting Shares had been Class A Subordinate Voting Shares. A copy of the Coattail Agreement will be filed on SEDAR after it is entered into.

As a result of the foregoing, the following disclosure on page 18 of the Circular is no longer relevant:

"IN THE EVENT THAT A TAKE-OVER BID IS MADE FOR THE CLASS B SUPER VOTING SHARES, THE HOLDERS OF CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES SHALL NOT BE ENTITLED TO PARTICIPATE IN SUCH OFFER AND MAY NOT TENDER THEIR SHARES INTO ANY SUCH OFFER, WHETHER UNDER THE TERMS OF THE CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OR UNDER ANY COATTAIL TRUST OR SIMILAR AGREEMENT."

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements that reflect "forward-looking information", as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely" or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward looking statements regarding completion of the Acquisition, the Meeting, the Reorganization and the entry into of the Coattail Agreement.

