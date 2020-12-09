Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") wishes to announce that further to its press releases dated October 6, 2020, November 16, 2020 and November 19, 2020, it is increasing the amount of offered flow-through units (the "FT Units") by an additional 12,000,000 FT Units for up to a further $780,000. The Company placed 1,500,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") and 2,500,000 FT Units for gross proceeds of $245,000 on November 18, 2020 with 6,000,000 million units remaining to be placed. As a result of the increase, up to a total of 18,000,000 further units in a combination of FT Units and WC Units (the "Offering") will be placed. Closing is scheduled for December 17, 2020.

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.065 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.055 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per WC Warrant Share until the date which is twelve (12) months following the Closing of the Offering.

Eligible Finders may receive up to 6% of the value of proceeds on the sale of the WC Units and FT Units in cash and up to 6% of the number of FT Units or WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants. Each broker warrant issued in relation to the sale of FT Units ("Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.065 for twelve (12) months from the closing of the Offering and each broker warrant issue in relation to the sale of WC Units ("WC Broker Warrants") entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.055 for twelve (12) months from the closing of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for exploration of the Company's properties in British Columbia and Ontario as well as for working capital.

Insiders of the Company will subscribe for 2,300,000 FT Units for $149,500 of the Offering. The insider private placements are exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1) (a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration for the securities of the Company which will be issued to the insiders does not exceed 25% of its market capitalization.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the La Corne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69859