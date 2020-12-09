Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Grande West enthüllt den Masterplan: Geht es jetzt an die NASDAQ?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Stuttgart
09.12.20
15:35 Uhr
8,740 Euro
-0,060
-0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2020 | 14:53
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 9 December purchased 803 equity certificates at a price of NOK 95 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 46,898 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 17 December 2019 for more information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice of 26 March 2020, in which the authorization to buy back equity certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory Board.

Trondheim, 9 December 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.