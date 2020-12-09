IOTech, the edge software company, is partnering with leading security company RSA to add IoT security monitoring technology to its Edge Xpert software platform.

IOTech's Edge Xpert is a commercial and fully supported version of EdgeX Foundry, the world's leading ecosystem-enabled open platform for the IoT edge. RSA IoT Security Monitor is designed to provide a unified approach to managing digital risk with IoT Gateways running EdgeX implementations, and provides a valuable and complementary addition to IOTech's suite of edge software products.

"We're delighted to be collaborating with RSA. IoT security represents an important area that has not been adequately addressed up to this point," said Keith Steele, CEO of IOTech. "The addition of RSA IoT Security Monitor to our edge software stack is an important step to reassure our users that they can deploy their IoT systems with confidence, and that their devices are secure."

As IoT adoption continues to gather momentum, attacks leveraging IoT devices such as IoT Gateways and other types of devices will only continue to grow. The entire IoT environment can be monitored in a scalable way by leveraging visibility collected not from the devices themselves, but from edge computing endpoints to which those devices connect.

RSA IoT Security Monitor is a cloud-based service that monitors data from edge devices to identify unexpected or malicious behavior. It leverages threat intelligence, in conjunction with statistical analysis and machine learning, to create prioritized alerts for investigation via a web interface or forwarded to security tools such as RSA NetWitness Platform.

As an RSA Ready Technology Partner, IOTech provides certified interoperability with RSA IoT Security Monitor. As a further benefit, IOTech Edge Xpert will embed the RSA IoT Security Monitor collector as part of its Edge Xpert IoT edge platform software, where it can be deployed and managed within the platform. The security monitoring functionality can be activated with a license from RSA.

"RSA is pleased to collaborate with IOTech to enable the easy integration of security into IoT deployments," said Zulfikar Ramzan, Chief Digital Officer at RSA. "IOTech is a key innovator and industry leader that provides an integrated IoT platform, one which now includes security from RSA. This partnership provides a standardized, open and secure platform for edge computing."

IOTech and RSA discussed the partnership and showcased the joint solution on a recent RSA webinar.

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys vendor-neutral software platforms and tools to support the rapid development, deployment and management of applications at the IoT edge helping drive IoT innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company's products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market, development and system integration costs for its partners who are the supply chains to multiple vertical IoT market domains. IOTech leverages an open-source ecosystem to collaboratively improve time to market, develop global channel partnerships and achieve pervasive adoption of its software products.

EdgeX Foundry is the copyright of Linux Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

RSA, RSA NetWitness Platform, and the RSA logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of RSA Security LLC or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

