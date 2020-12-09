Shipping delays and unique traffic patterns will see consumers shifting how they shop the week before Christmas

Johnson Controls, a global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, today announced that Sensormatic Solutions, its leading global retail solutions portfolio, released its predictions for Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas (December 19). This year, Super Saturday is still expected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the 2020 holiday season, but it won't be as big as previous years.

"We've seen more dispersed shopping patterns over the last few months as more consumers shop on weekdays while they work from home and try to avoid larger crowds on weekends. While Saturdays are still the biggest shopping day of the week, it has flattened considerably during the pandemic," said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. "This year's Super Saturday is almost a week before Christmas Day, which falls on a Friday, leaving more time for in-store shopping the week before the big day. The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Christmas Eve all play prominent roles (#6, #8 and #4) in our list of top busiest days."

While many consumers have shifted to online shopping to avoid in-store crowds during the pandemic, shipping and delivery cutoff dates are expected to be earlier as delivery providers and the postal service deal with an influx in packages this holiday season.

"The shipping and delivery cutoff dates may actually help boost in-store shopping traffic around Super Saturday, which is known for an increase in last-minute shopping," said Field. "If consumers want a guarantee that they will have their gift in time, going in-store on Super Saturday weekend provides them with more confidence than risking online delivery for the week before Christmas."

With a heavy influx of traffic this weekend compared to what stores have seen the last several months, it will be critical for retailers to ensure a safe environment through real-time occupancy monitoring and contactless checkout. Consumers heading in-store will also be expecting convenience and perfect execution of fulfillment options like buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS) and curbside pickup.

For more information on the 2020 U.S. top busiest shopping days and holiday data, additional press releases are available here:

Top Busiest Days

Holiday Consumer Survey Results

Thanksgiving Black Friday Data

Black Friday Weekend Cyber Monday Recap

To learn how Sensormatic Solutions is supporting the retail industry's urgent COVID-19 needs this holiday season, click here. For more Sensormatic Solutions' holiday insights, follow along on Twitter, using SensormaticHolidays2020.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, YORK, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit?Sensormatic Solutions?or follow us on?LinkedIn,?Twitter, and our?YouTube channel.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005127/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Kim Melvin

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work +1 561-912-6804

kimberly.melvin@jci.com



Jaclyn Messina

Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls

Work +1 561-235-6458

jaclyn.messina@jci.com



Anne Lines

Matter on behalf of Sensormatic Solutions

Work 1 978-518-4512

JCIRetail@matternow.com



Ryan Nolan

Global Public Relations Program Manager

Building Technologies Solutions, Johnson Controls

Work 1 414-524-6170

Mobile 1 414-378-9641

Ryan.P.Nolan@jci.com