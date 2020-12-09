Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
Grande West enthüllt den Masterplan: Geht es jetzt an die NASDAQ?!
WKN: 885019 ISIN: US29426L1089 
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 15:04
Epicor Software Corporation Statement on Recent Cyberattack

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Epicor CEO Steve Murphy on the company's recent cyberattack.

"Epicor recently detected and mitigated a cyberattack on a portion of our network. We immediately launched an investigation in partnership with an industry-leading cybersecurity firm, and while the investigation remains ongoing, we have learned that there was unauthorized and unlawful access to a portion of our network.

We understand this may raise questions and concerns, and we are working diligently to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we can tell you that the business operations of Epicor have not been impacted, nor were the cloud solutions and data we host for our customers impacted in any way.

Our team is fully adhering to all regulatory requirements and we will continue to be in communication with you on this matter."

About Epicor Software Corporation
Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution?in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

Media Contacts:

Emma Conger
Director of Communications
Epicor Software Corporation
emma.conger@epicor.com

Lori Ruggiero
Senior Vice President
5W Public Relations
lruggiero@5wpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1361336/Epicor__Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
