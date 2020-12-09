Bringg Partners with METRO Inc. to Provide Enhanced Omnichannel Customer Experiences as Growth of Digital Channels in Food Retail Increases

METRO adds contactless delivery and curbside pickup solutions, improves operational efficiencies to successfully scale in light of shifting consumer behaviors and expectations

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provider, and METRO Inc. , a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario with a network of some 950 stores and some 650 drugstores, announced today a partnership that will help METRO provide a relevant omnichannel customer experience, especially as more consumers are adopting online shopping as part of their shopping habits. In doing so, METRO will offer more flexible options to their customers to get their grocery, including contactless delivery and curbside pickup, and improve operational efficiencies with dynamic routing and smart in-store operations.

In light of COVID-19, consumers have changed purchasing behaviors, integrating online shopping to purchase food. In doing so, consumers still expect the same experience online as they are used to experiencing in-store, especially when it comes to fulfillment. Bringg's robust delivery and fulfillment orchestration platform provides METRO with the capabilities needed to pivot with consumer expectations and properly support end-to-end grocery solutions.

"Today's customers want a consistent and enjoyable experience, regardless of their purchase channel. We are honored to work with METRO to provide an omnichannel customer experience and help ensure they meet and exceed customer expectations during a time when customer loyalty is on the line," said Tamir Gotfried, CRO and GM Americas at Bringg. "Our powerful solution for delivery and fulfilment orchestration will help METRO scale operations and we look forward to working together to transform the way they serve customers."

In working with Bringg, METRO will be able to provide increased capacity for contactless purchases and increased communication with consumers to make their entire purchase journey enjoyable, whether that be in-store or online.

"Providing an exceptional customer experience is a top priority for us at METRO regardless if our customers wish to shop us with curbside pick-up, using delivery, or in our stores," said Christina Bédard, Vice President, eCommerce and Digital Strategy at METRO. "Bringg's solution will help us remain agile and offer more options to our customers to get their grocery with a seamless experience that fit their needs. Our customers rely on us to be their trusted food retailer and we are excited to offer stronger capabilities to meet their expectations."

