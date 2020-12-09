Corvus Insurance Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Nate Smolenski as Chief Information Security Officer

Key hire comes as companies face increasing cyber risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and continued remote operations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Corvus Insurance, a leading provider of smart commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced the appointment of Nate Smolenski as Chief Information Security Officer. In this role, Smolenski will provide critical guidance to brokers and policyholders who are evaluating their cybersecurity vulnerabilities and be instrumental in informing Corvus's product roadmap.

Smolenski brings over 19 years of experience across diverse business verticals, with specific expertise in digital transformation, security transformation, leadership enrichment, organizational development and the modernization of enterprise security programs. Previously, Smolenski served as Head of Enterprise Security Strategy at Netskope, where he was focused on the digital transformation of cybersecurity programs, security research initiatives and the evolution of cloud security architectures. Prior to that, he was the Head of Technology Security Strategy and Engineering for the NY Life Insurance Company. He has also held CISO roles as Spencer Stuart, Zurich North America and 21st Century Insurance.

"Nate brings a wealth of cybersecurity experience to our team, and we are excited about the value he will deliver to our clients," said Phil Edmundson, CEO and founder of Corvus Insurance. "Companies across all sectors are facing heightened levels of cyber risk as many continue to work from home, and we are confident that Nate will be pivotal in furthering our mission of building a safer world."

"I look forward to leveraging my experience working both in-house and on the vendor side to help our clients navigate this unprecedented time," said Smolenski. "I am eager to work with the Corvus team to continue building upon our unique technology and underwriting products."

This news rounds out a year of senior hires for Corvus including the recent appointments of Sam Kramer as Vice President of Reinsurance and Jocelyn Getson as Vice President of Enterprise.

About Corvus

Corvus is reimagining commercial insurance for a digital world by making insurance smarter, companies safer, and brokers more successful. Corvus empowers brokers and policyholders with actionable insights to mitigate complex risks and reduce losses through the CrowBar? digital platform, smart insurance products, and premier risk management services. Corvus is the world's largest specialty commercial InsurTech company.

Founded in 2017 by a team of veteran entrepreneurs from the insurance and technology industries, Corvus is backed by Telstra Ventures, Obvious Ventures, MTech Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Hudson Structured Capital Management, and .406 Ventures. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices across the U.S.

