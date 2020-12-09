DJ Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (OWLU) Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Dec-2020 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Ossiam World ESG Machine Learning UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 08/12/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.4770 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 390749 CODE: OWLU ISIN: IE00BF4Q3545 Category Code: NAV TIDM: OWLU Sequence No.: 89373 EQS News ID: 1154007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

