PacketFabric Launches First-Ever Flat Rate Pricing for Hybrid Cloud Connectivity in the United States and Europe

PacketFabric, an innovator of on-demand connectivity to the secure, private internet, today announced it launched flat rate pricing for hybrid cloud connectivity across the U.S. and Europe. With this innovative pricing strategy, PacketFabric continues to lead the market disruption of networking and cloud computing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005337/en/

"They say you can't have it good, fast and cheap, but now you can have all three with PacketFabric's flat rate, cloud connectivity pricing," said PacketFabric CEO, Dave Ward. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PacketFabric's new democratized pricing is $100 per month for hosted hybrid cloud connections up to 1Gbps, for both metro and long-haul capacity in the United States and Europe. With this new pricing strategy, PacketFabric is making cloud connectivity egalitarian across the tech landscape.

"Cloud is the future, and it shouldn't be exclusive," said PacketFabric CEO Dave Ward. "That's why we sought a way to democratize it. Now with PacketFabric's flat rate pricing, companies from emerging businesses to large enterprises can have affordable access to the cloud."

According to Gartner, "cost optimization will be crucial to drive cloud adoption, and by 2024, all legacy applications will be migrated to public cloud infrastructure."

"They say you can't have it good, fast and cheap, but now you can have all three with PacketFabric's flat rate, cloud connectivity pricing," continued Ward. "We've been disrupting the market since we launched PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform in 2017, and we continue to lead the way forward."

PacketFabric's NaaS orchestrates and guarantees connectivity between collocation facilities, clouds, and offers private network interconnection across the globe. The NaaS platform is private, secure, reliable and scalable, plus it's fully redundant. PacketFabric is a women-founded technology start-up, launched by industry veterans Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric's Chief Commercial Officer, and Anna Claiborne, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering for PacketFabric.

Ward, a prolific technologist, expands on PacketFabric's strategy in his recent blog post, "Democratizing Access to the Cloud, Disrupting the Business of Getting to the Cloud."

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric redefines how the enterprise moves data by automating network connectivity services. Leveraging an entirely automated SDN-based network architecture and the latest in optical and packet switching technology, PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between more than hundreds of premier colocation facilities across many global markets. The PacketFabric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform delivers simple, cost-effective, and scalable network deployment via its advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was named one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups in 2020" by CRN and a 2020 "Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201209005337/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Lauren de la Fuente

VP Marketing, PacketFabric

310-283-8488

lauren.delafuente@packetfabric.com