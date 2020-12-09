Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Continues Its Expansion into the $250 Billion Dollar MGU/TPA Industry with A Strategic Partnership

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / (OTC PINK:LVGI) Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("LVGI" or "the Company") today announced it has signed a consulting agreement with Nexus Insurance Marketing Group, LLC (Nexus) of Austin, Tx.

Nexus is a distributor and consultant for niche products and services in the insurance industry with a primary focus on self-funded health insurance and related programs servicing Third Party Administrators, Broker/Consultants, and Associations. Additionally, Nexus is a Partner/Investor with Yottaflow, Inc., the developer of a productivity app designed for TPAs, Brokers, and Managing General Underwriters to optimize the insurance quoting process, analysis and claim filing, as well as improve workflows by 'standardizing' the process end to end.

"The health insurance industry is in a terrific position to transform people's health and accessibility to meaningful treatment and wellness programs via technology. TPA's are particularly adaptable to these strategies. We are excited to partner with LVGI in creating an ecosystem led by innovative TPAs." says Kenneth Walker, Nexus Co-Founder.

The Nexus management team has collectively over 60 years of experience in the US Third-Party Administration (TPA) and Insurance Adjustor market, currently sized at over $250B with 9% CAGR projected thru 2026, and is contracted to source strategically aligned acquisition prospects in this vibrant marketplace. Nexus' experience and reputation in this market is a critical component in securing LVGI's "Flagship" entity whereby allowing LVGI to execute strategic plans that includes innovative technology and continuous market capitalization. "This partnership allows us to expedite our strategic objectives in this market, as well as LVGI's promise to shareholders," says Jason Bennett, CEO of Unna, LLC, LVGI's technology partner, and a Principle in orchestrating this union.

Nexus Co-Founder Solon Webb added, "LVGI understands that a TPA can be so much more than just a claims payer. I look forward to assisting them in meeting their strategic objectives."

Joseph Francella, LVGI CEO states, "We have entered the healthcare industry with our acquisition of Jasper Benefit Solutions and this is the next step in making a big difference in the lives of people in small businesses by getting them affordable health insurance and working with them to assist their employees into becoming healthier and happier with our TPA, when acquired. Our 3 year projection for this market is to acquire 104,000 lives under management which will generate annual revenues of approximately 55 million dollars and net revenues of approximately 30 million dollars. With Nexus as our guide these numbers and timeframe are definitely obtainable."

Devon Diaz, LVGI COO adds, "I am very excited to be working with the Nexus team of professionals. They are well known and respected in the TPA marketplace. I anticipate having a TPA acquisition candidate for review within the next several months and being able to close our "Flagship" TPA within the next quarter. Can't wait to see what we can accomplish together".

In other LVGI news: Our accountant is finally finishing up our 1st Quarter financials and we anticipate having them filed this week or next at the latest. Congratulations to our subsidiary Rokin Vapes for having November revenues of around $90,000. That's about DOUBLE what they did in November 2019. Great job Daryl and Larry Bauer and keep the new products coming.

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," the "Company", "LVGI" and "Limitless") provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, long-term, disciplined approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in our subsidiary businesses and partners with their management teams to build businesses that can unlock significant value for shareholders.

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC.

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans.

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

