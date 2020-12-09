The "Europe Amniotic Membrane Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Enzyme Type; Application; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Amniotic Membrane market is expected to reach US$ 742.1 million by 2027 from US$ 434.6 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the growing applications of Amniotic Membrane along with rising of target population. However, some challenges in using Amniotic membrane along with the global pandemic has impacted negatively on Amniotic Membrane Market.

Dry Amniotic membrane is a combination of tissues and cells that helps heal the wound by acting as a foundation for regrowth of the soft tissues. It is an avascular fetal membrane-derived from placental tissue and is majorly used to treat surgical wound. These wounds are caused by surgical incisions that become chronic wounds if it does not heal properly.

Amniotic membrane contains cytokines and essential growth factors that help in better wound healing process. Amniotic membrane also has application in treating keratitis, corneal ulcers, neurotrophic keratopathy, and chemical burns. The technological development has allowed usage of amniotic membrane in eye surgery as a biological bandage to heal or replace damaged eye tissue.

Based on Enzyme type the Europe Amniotic Membrane Market is segmented into Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane and Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane. Among which Cryopreserved amniotic membrane held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to show its dominance during forecast period is well. Whereas, Dehydrated Amniotic membrane expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.

Based On application the Europe Amniotic Membrane Market is segmented as Surgical Wounds and Ophthalmology. Between them surgical wounds held maximum number of share in 2019 and is expected to show its dominance during forecast period is well. Surgical wound is expected to show highest CAGR rate during the forecast period.

Based on End User the Europe Amniotic Membrane Market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, research institutes and academic institutes. Among them Hospitals segment held the largest share in year 2019 and is expected to show its dominance during forecast period is well. Whereas, Ambulatory Surgical Center is expected to grow at highest CAGR rate.

