



SINGAPORE, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - BitDeer.com, the world's leading all-in-one mining and cloud service, releases the BitDeer APP to mark the Second Anniversary of the company's launch. The mobile APP allows users to access BitDeer.com cloud hashrate services with a single tap, including the purchase of plans and the fee payment.BitDeer.com celebrates its second anniversary with the launch of its brand-new mobile app on December 11th, 2020. With the BitDeer APP, consumers can freely and securely make orders and maintain their accounts at their fingertips, including purchasing plans, and paying for electricity. Functions available on the APP include the ability to monitor active service plans, display daily revenues, switch mining pools, change the revenue address, and renew electricity bills. Promotion events exclusive to users of the mobile app will be implemented from time to time, providing more benefits to consumers.By achieving real computing power at a minimum of 1T, BitDeer.com is the first provider of traceable computing power. In addition to allowing direct payment from the mining pool, straightforward transfers and versatility in the range of service packages, BitDeer.com is able to provide authentic, secure and convenient services.Over the years, BitDeer.com has offered professional services to users around the globe, alongside their strategic partners. This includes working with the world's top mining pools, BTC.com, Antpool, F2Pool, ViaBTC, BTC.top, and more. Its international coverage across Asia, Europe, America and other regions enables the continuous delivery of world-class services to its customers. These resources are now available to users on a convenient mobile platform.The BitDeer APP currently supports both Chinese and English capabilities, and is available for download.For more information, please visit the official website www.BitDeer.com .About BitDeer.comBitDeer.com is the world's leading computing power sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable, and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.Official website: https://www.BitDeer.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/BitDeerplatformTwitter: https://twitter.com/BitDeerOfficialYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lu95K9N5CM4VK: https://vk.com/public174640639Media: contact@bitdeer.comSource: BitDeerCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.