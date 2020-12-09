DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Nomination Committee Change and Rotation of Senior Independent Director

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Nomination Committee Change and Rotation of Senior Independent Director 09-Dec-2020 / 13:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nomination Committee Change and Rotation of Senior Independent Director ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin, 9 December 2020 | Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, today announces a change in the composition of the Nomination Committee and the rotation of Senior Independent Director responsibility with effect from 1 January 2021. Nomination Committee Elizabeth McMeikan will join the Nomination Committee, replacing Margaret Sweeney. Senior Independent Director Margaret Sweeney will assume responsibility as the Senior Independent Director, succeeding Alf Smiddy, who has fulfilled this role for six years since the Company's 2014 listing. Mr Smiddy continues as non-Executive Director with the important responsibility for Board engagement with the workforce. He also continues as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Nomination Committee. Committee Membership Following these changes, the membership of board committees will be as set out below: Audit and Risk Committee: Robert Dix (Chair), Alf Smiddy, Margaret Sweeney Remuneration Committee: Margaret Sweeney (Chair), John Hennessy, Elizabeth McMeikan Nomination Committee: John Hennessy (Chair), Alf Smiddy, Elizabeth McMeikan ESG Committee: Elizabeth McMeikan (Chair), Robert Dix, Stephen McNally ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc Sean McKeon, Company Secretary T: +353 1 206 9400 E: smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com About Dalata Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 12 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,211 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 13 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding close to 3,300 bedrooms in total. This will bring the total number of bedrooms in Dalata to over 12,500. For the first six months of 2020, Dalata reported revenue of €80.8 million and a loss after tax of €63.1 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com [1]. ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89386 EQS News ID: 1154025 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=77bedc042ac1a02fa001cdbb278052c6&application_id=1154025&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

