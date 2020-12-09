Novel Advancements in Life Sciences Sector to Boost Growth of Gene Therapy Market Between 2018 and 2026: TMR

-The gene therapy market is anticipated to fetch premising growth owing to the high incidences of cancer and other diseases and the increased funding for gene therapy research

- The consistent advancements across the gene therapy market will fetch it a robust CAGR of 40.0 percent as per the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR)

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swift and major progress in the molecular and cellular biology field on the back of the technological advancements is generating tremendous growth opportunities for the gene therapy market. The escalating number of approved gene therapies has also brought immense growth for the gene therapy market. Hence, all these factors may serve as great growth generators for the gene therapy market.

Gene therapy is a technique that makes use of genes to treat or prevent disease. Precisely, it is the process of replacing defective genes with healthy ones. This therapy can be performed both inside and outside of the body.

As per the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global gene therapy market is extrapolated to expand at a CAGR of 40.0 percent through the assessment period of 2018-2026. The global gene therapy market was valued at US$ 17.0 mn in 2017 and is projected to observe an impressive increase to US$ 5164.03 mn by the end of the forecast period, that is, 2026.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Gene Therapy Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Various studies are showing promising results in terms of gene therapy as an effective therapy for treating a large number of diseases. The emergence of this therapy as an alternative to surgery or drugs will serve as a growth multiplier for the gene therapy market. The popularity of gene therapy as an effective option for a range of cancers, viral infections, and hereditary disorders may further add extra stars of growth to the gene therapy market.

Request Brochure of Gene Therapy Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/brochure.php

Gene Therapy Market: Key Revelations

On the basis of product, the yescarta segment is expected to dominate the global gene therapy market across the forecast period of 2018-2026

In terms of application, the oncology segment is prognosticated to hold a large share of the global gene therapy market between 2018 and 2026

Europe's gene therapy market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.6 percent during the assessment period of 2018-2026

gene therapy market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 30.6 percent during the assessment period of 2018-2026 The gene therapy market in North America may emerge second in terms of regional growth contribution during the tenure of 2018-2026

Explore 106 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Gene Therapy Market (Product - Yescarta, Kymriah, Luxturna, Strimvelis, Gendicine; Application - Ophthalmology, Oncology, Adenosine Deaminase Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1838

Gene Therapy Market: Growth Boosters

The popularity of CAR-T cells as a feasible treatment option is expected to garner immense growth prospects for the global gene therapy market across the assessment period of 2018-2026.

Extensive spending on research and development activities will further serve as a robust growth pillar for the gene therapy market

Increased spending on healthcare by the governments of various countries will intensify the growth prospects of the gene therapy market to a great extent

Minimal side-effects as compared to other alternatives will strengthen the growth of the gene therapy market

Purchase the Gene Therapy Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Gene Therapy Market: Increased Focus on Studies and Findings to Accelerate Growth

A massive number of researchers and scientists are in the process of finding effective gene therapies for treating various diseases and disorders. A new study by a group of researchers at Adelaide has found a new gene therapy that could help in treating bowel cancer that has spread to the liver for the first time. In another development, gene therapy has shown promising results for treating sickle cell disease. Such developments bring immense growth for the gene therapy market.

Browse More Press Release - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Global Gene Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Product

Yescarta

Kymriah

Luxturna

Strimvelis

Gendicine

By Application

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Adenosine

Deaminase Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)

By Region

U.S.

Europe

Rest of World

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Autologous Cell Therapy Market: According to the report, the global autologous cell therapy market was valued at US$ 7.5 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2019 to 2027, rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders, cancer, blood related disorders, are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period

Compression Therapy Market: According to the report, the global compression therapy market was valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027, owing to rising sports injuries, increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries, and rapidly growing obese population boost demand for compression therapy products globally

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Companies in the liposome drug delivery market are increasing their focus on drug delivery nanosystems involving major antiviral classes and their transport across specific barriers at cellular and intracellular levels. Thus, liposomes hold promising potentials in ongoing research studies being carried out by healthcare companies for the treatment of coronavirus

Browse Our Latest Reports - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Browse More Upcoming Reports by Transparency Market Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/gene-therapy-market.htm

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg