Los Angeles, Californa--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Two Hands Corporation (OTC PINK: TWOH), custom application development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on Tuesday, December 15 at 10:00 AM EST. Ryan Wilson (Director of Two Hands Corporation) will be presenting to a live, virtual audience the GOCART.CITY online grocery delivery marketplace that services the Greater Toronto Area.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6747/69846_b5071b4b24d57964_002full.jpg

Register here: ve.mysequire.com/

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts. "The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let's see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc. The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

View Two Hands Corporation's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TWOH

Profiles powered by LD Micro

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is a custom application development company with proven numerous technological competencies in digital technologies. The company delivers diversified and top-quality solutions to companies in North America. GOCART.CITY, a division of Two Hands Corp. is an online grocery delivery marketplace that services the Greater Toronto Area. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and speciality foods in Southern Ontario.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Contact:

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

Source: Two Hands Corporation via LD Micro

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69846