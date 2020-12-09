Thursday the 10th of December, 2020 is the last trading day for Government bonds RGKB 1054 MM, 2-year benchmark bond and RGKB 1058 MM, 5-year benchmark bond in the electronic market STO EIM Super Benchmarks. The first trading day of RGKB 1057 MM as 2-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 11th of December, 2020. Short Name: RGKB 1057 MM ISIN: SE0004869071 The first trading day of RGKB 1059 MM as 5-year benchmark bond will be Friday the 11th of December, 2020. Short name: RGKB 1059 MM ISIN: SE0007125927 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=812493