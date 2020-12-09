Trackwise has confirmed the results of its open offer, which was oversubscribed and, together with a placing, has raised £12.6m (gross). This will fund a new manufacturing facility that will quadruple IHT production capacity. The additional capacity is required to support the up to £38m electric vehicle (EV) contract announced in September and potential volume orders from electrosurgical catheter manufacturers and aerospace OEMs and suppliers. It will also support future production for nuclear fusion, pipe-leak detection and micromotor winding applications.

