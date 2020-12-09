Endodontics and Orthodontics Market to Record a CAGR of 4.9% During 2018-2028: Future Market Insights

Market players of endodontics and orthodontics are focusing on invest in new facilities to boost their productivity.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / The endodontics and orthodontics market is poised to record a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018- 2028. The market growth can be primarily ascribed to increasing oral diseases and dental caries across the world. However the growth has been hugely impacted on the COVID-19 outbreak, restricting treating patients with only acute emergencies.

"Substantial research & development activities carry out by some players that comprises offering training to dental professionals covering recent information on new technology, materials and techniques to innovative practice solutions, will complement the market growth." says an FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

North America, led by the US will remain the frontrunner in the global market, capturing around 50% of the overall market.

Dental Clinics will remain the key beneficiary among other end use segments throughout the forecast period.

Growing popularity for dental implants as a treatment preference over conventional devices such as dentures, bridges, or crowns, is prompting market growth.

Drivers

Rising healthcare funds offered by the Ministry of Health Labor & Welfare is pushing the growth bars of the market.

Growth in inbound dental tourism exercises is likely to encourage the growth of the market

Growing edentulous populace increasing demand for endodontics & orthodontics

Changing consumer insights and growing awareness regarding the procedures is complementing market growth.

Restraints

High costs associated with the procedures can restrict the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness among consumer can limit the growth as the market entirely follows the consumer's perception of dental health.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The emergence of COVID-19 outbreak exhibits a vast global health challenge. On the pretext of this, the endodontics and orthodontics market has been negatively impacted as regulatory authorities have issue guidelines and rules to treat patients with acute emergencies to avert the spread the COVID-19 infection.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies identified in the endodontics and orthodontics market are 3M, Coltene Holding AG, Dentsply sirona, inc., Align Technology, Inc, Danaher Corporation, FKG Dentaire SA, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Ivoclar Vivadent Inc, Mani, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., and Micro Mega SA.

Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovation are the some of the chief strategies adopted by market players to enter and expand in the endodontics & orthodontics market.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the endodontics and orthodontics market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of endodontic product type (permanent sealers, files, obturation devices, and others), orthodontic product type (dental braces, molar bands, wires, retainers, and others), end user (dental laboratories, dental hospitals, dental clinics, and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

