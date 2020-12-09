DJ PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in share of company

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in share of company 09-Dec-2020 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of change in share of company December 09, 2020. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that its direct ownership of JSC "SEK" (Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, TIN: 6501210088, PSRN: 1096501006030) changed from 34.62% to 0%, indirect ownership of shares of JSC "SEK" changed from 7.68% to 42.31%. The issuer-controlled organization through which the issuer is entitled to indirectly dispose of a certain number of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization: Joint-Stock Company RAO Energy Systems of the East, Khabarovsk, Khabarovsk Krai, TIN 2801133630, PSRN 1087760000052; The basis for termination of the issuer's right to dispose of a certain number of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization: termination of participation in the organization; Number and percentage of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization, which the issuer was entitled to dispose of before the occurrence of the relevant basis: direct disposal of 4,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 34.62% of votes; indirect disposal of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, which constitutes 7.68% of votes; total disposal of 5,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 42.31% of votes; Number and percentage of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization, which the issuer is entitled to dispose of after the occurrence of the relevant basis: direct disposal of 0 ordinary shares, 0% of votes; indirect disposal of 5,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 42.31% of votes; The date of occurrence of the basis due to which the issuer's right to dispose of a certain number of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization was ceased: date of the issuer's disposal (sale) of shares of the organization - 08.12.2020; The date on which the issuer learned of occurrence of the basis due to which the number of votes he/she was entitled to dispose of became less than 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 50, 75 or 95 percent of the total number of votes attributable to the voting shares that constitute the authorized capital of the organization: 09.12.2020. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 89389 EQS News ID: 1154057 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2020 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)