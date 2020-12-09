

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Verzenio, in combination with standard adjuvant endocrine therapy, decreased the risk of breast cancer recurrence by 28.7 percent, as per a pre-planned primary outcome analysis from the Phase 3 monarchE trial.



It is compared to standard adjuvant endocrine therapy alone for people with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) high risk early breast cancer.



The data included an additional 3.6 months of follow-up since the pre-planned interim analysis results announced in September 2020, and more than 1,400 patients have completed two years of treatment since the start of the study.



The statistically significant benefit observed was consistent across all pre-specified subgroups. The median follow up was approximately 19.1 months.



All patients on monarchE will continue to be followed to assess overall survival and other endpoints, the company said.



Lilly said it will submit the monarchE data to regulatory authorities before the end of 2020.



Verzenio or abemaciclib is an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK)4 & 6, which are activated by binding to D-cyclins. In estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer cell lines, cyclin D1 and CDK4 & 6 promote phosphorylation of the retinoblastoma protein (Rb), cell cycle progression, and cell proliferation.



