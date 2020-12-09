Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size USD 18700 Million By 2026 at a CAGR of 25.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is Segmented by Type - Imagery Analytics, Video Analytics, by Application - Defense & Security, Insurance, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 18700 million by 2026, from USD 4857.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size are, need to manage natural resources, infrastructure, and utilities and to develop information systems for government institutions and companies.

The Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for 2015-2020.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GEOSPATIAL IMAGERY ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The increasing investments from various government and private entities are expected to increase the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size growth. Government agencies are focused on strengthening disaster management by analyzing satellites and GIS data to reduce the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and tsunamis. The authorities are investing heavily in satellite technology to collect high-resolution geospatial imagery and videos to minimize cross-border terrorist activities for national security.

The need for safe and stable mining operations allows companies to move towards solutions for geospatial imagery analysis. Geospatial Imaging Analytics helps mining companies in target mineral discovery, analyze mining conditions, model mining construction, and view geochemical and hydrological data. This increasing use by mining companies is expected to increase the Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size during the forecast period.

The growing use of location-based services (LBS) provides enormous growth opportunities for the global market for geospatial imagery analysis. With the growing adoption of smartphones and the rapid sharing of hyper-local knowledge capabilities, LBS's use is on the increase and, as a result, provides immense growth opportunities for players operating in the Geospatial Imaging Analytics industry.

Also, the advancement of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and machine learning to improve geospatial technologies are some of the factors that could fuel market growth.

GEOSPATIAL IMAGERY ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the advancements in the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its integration with geospatial technologies to improve communication.

Growing numbers of start-ups and increasing government investments in geospatial technology are expected to fuel demand for geospatial imaging in the APAC region. Furthermore, the growth in technical developments and the increase in the number of connected devices are fueling the adoption of Geospatial Imaging Analytics market size.

SEGMENTATION

KEY PLAYERS

Hexagon

Harris

Digitalglobe

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Google

Trimble

Rmsi

Planet Labs

Urthecast

Fugro

Keyw

Satellite Imaging

KEY SEGMENT BY TYPE

Imagery Analytics

Video Analytics

KEY SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Defense & Security

Insurance

Agriculture

Healthcare & Life Sciences

KEY SEGMENT BY REGIONS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

