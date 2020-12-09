BayWa has previously flagged it was intending a capital increase with a partner to take advantage of the existing growth in the market for renewables energy. It has now announced that Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP, formerly Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners) will take a 49% stake in the group's renewables business unit, BayWa r. e., in return for an equity contribution of €530m. Management expects the additional capital available will significantly accelerate earnings growth for both the group and the renewables business unit medium term.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...