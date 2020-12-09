Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Allevi Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., and CELLINK AB will emerge as major 3D bioprinting market participants during 2020-2024

The 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online tutoring services market in the US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 3D bioprinting market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three 3D Bioprinting Market Participants:

Allevi Inc.

Allevi Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Allevi 1, Allevi 2, and Allevi 3 bioprinter. The company also offers cells and bioinks.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Aspect Biosystems Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers RX1 Bioprinter, microfluidic printheads, and customizable biomaterials.

CELLINK AB

CELLINK AB operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers bioprinters such as BIO X, BIO X6, LUMEN X, and INKREDIBLE. The company also offers materials for bioink, standard bioinks, and advanced bioinks amongst others.

3D Bioprinting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

3D bioprinting market is segmented as below:

Solution 3D Bioprinters Bioprinting Materials Services And Ancillary Equipment

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW

Application Human Tissue And Organ Generation Medical Testing Dental Prosthetics Others



The 3D bioprinting market is driven by rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity. In addition, other factors such as technological advances in 3D bioprinters are expected to trigger the 3D bioprinting market toward witnessing a CAGR of over about 19% during the forecast period.

