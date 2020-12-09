BERLIN, December 9 (WNM/Journal of Environmental Economics and Management/Ulrich von Lampe) - The anthropogenic warming of the planet will probably have a much greater impact on worldwide production and prosperity than has been quantified by previous model studies. This is the conclusion reached by a new study based on empirical data from 1,500 regions in 77 countries around the world. It shows a loss of economic output of 7 to 14 percent by 2100, with each tonne of CO2 emitted in 2020 causing the ...

