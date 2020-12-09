Blue Point Capital Partners: Blue Point Hires Kimberly Reed as Managing Director of Talent

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Blue Point Capital Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Kimberly Reed as Managing Director of Talent. With over 25 years of human capital strategy, talent assessment and organization development experience, Kimberly brings a unique skill set to support Blue Point's ongoing human capital efforts - a key lever in its value creation activities.

Kimberly's background is in both Fortune 50 and private equity strategic human capital. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Human Resources for a global, private equity-sponsored company. Previously, she held leadership roles with large, multi-national companies including General Motors, Johnson Controls and Saint-Gobain. Kimberly has a track record of success in developing talent strategies and processes that drive results. She will work with Blue Point's investment teams and portfolio companies to enhance the human capital aspects of new investments, establish and execute talent strategies across the entire portfolio and help recruit a robust network of high impact board members and operating executives.

"Blue Point has been heavily focused on human capital as a key capability for some time, and the addition of Kimberly will allow us to further advance these efforts - like we've done before with capabilities such as Data & Digital and Asian Strategies," said John LeMay, a Partner with Blue Point. "Kimberly is perfectly aligned with our overall human capital goals. We are delighted to welcome her to the Blue Point team."

Kimberly Reed, newly appointed Managing Director of Talent, adds, "It is evident that Blue Point prioritizes people in its efforts to create value at portfolio companies and has demonstrated a strong commitment to human capital. I am impressed with their culture and the values embodied in their approach. I look forward to partnering with Blue Point and its management teams to further build their human capital capability and enhance performance in all areas related to talent."

Blue Point will continue to partner with key outsourced service providers to help foster talent acquisition, assessment, progression and retention, and increase leadership and manager effectiveness at all levels of the portfolio.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point's geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 21-year track record of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. Blue Point focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain / Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $25 million and $300 million in revenue.

