O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP GDRS APPROVED FOR LISTING ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE 09-Dec-2020 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release 9 December 2020 O'KEY GROUP GDRS APPROVED FOR LISTING ON MOSCOW EXCHANGE O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, today announces that the Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") have been approved for listing by Moscow Exchange. The Group's GDRs are included in the Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. All materials published by the Group are available on its website, okeygroup.lu. O'KEY expects its GDRs to begin trading under the ticker "OKEY" on 14 December 2020. The Company will continue to maintain its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where O'KEY's GDRs have traded since 2010. The Group does not plan any issue of shares related to its listing on Moscow Exchange. OVERVIEW O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, RAEX - 'ruA-') is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand. As of September 30, 2020, the Group operated 182 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 105 discounters) with total selling space of 591,352 square meters. The company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has six e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and six e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates four distribution centres in Russia - two in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 20,000 people. In 2019, Group's revenue totalled RUB 165.1 billion, while EBITDA reached RUB 14.1 billion and net income climbed to RUB 747 million. The O'KEY shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 44.79%, GSU Ltd - 29.52%, free float - 25.69%. DISCLAIMER These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically contain words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 2 known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. For further information please contact: For investors Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu [1] For media Peter Morley EM Communications +43 676 684 5252 morley@em-comms.com ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 89392 EQS News ID: 1154053 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=165d1384cdd074f733b492a43c94ae37&application_id=1154053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

