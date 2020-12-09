London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, and Jotse Groen, CEO of Takeaway.com, are just two stand-out speakers newly confirmed at Reuters Next, one of the biggest and most ambitious leadership summits in the world.

With just over one month until the virtual conference - which takes place January 11-14, 2021 - Reuters Next will deliver agenda-setting discussion around the theme of Rethink, Rebuild, Recover; A New Vision For A Better Tomorrow, a host of freshly-announced names have been added to the impressive line-up.

The conference will bring together 25,000 executives over four days to examine topics such as global trade, climate change and sustainability, the fallout from the U.S. election and the impact of Brexit, new work models, press freedom and economic recovery, providing professionals with essential insights and information to make smart decisions.

Other newly confirmed speakers include:

Haris Arshad, Managing Director, Sime Darby Oils

Bibi Bakare-Yusuf, Founder & Publisher, Cassava Republic Press

Sama Bilbao y Leon, Director General, World Nuclear Association

Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Vera Daves, Angola Finance Minister

Benjamin Diokno, Governor, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Deep Kalra, Founder & Group Executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip Limited

Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder and Executive Director, Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International

Takeshi Niinami, Chief Executive Officer, Suntory

Maria Ressa, Founder, Rappler

Vergel O. Santos, Member, Board of Trustees, Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility.

Thae Yong-ho, The Member of the National Assembly of The Republic of Korea

Lei Zhang, Founder, Hillhouse Capital Group

The stellar line-up also features previously announced speakers including Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank President; Sandeep Mathrani, CEO, WeWork; activist and businessman Bobi Wine; Kristin Peck, CEO, Zoetis; Shan Weijian, Chairman and CEO, PAG Group; Mike Wirth, CEO, Chevron; Waad al-Kateab, Founder, Action For Sama; and Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation.

The diverse roster of speakers to examine topics from multiple perspectives, bringing their passion, experience and expertise to find new ways forward on the most pressing issues of our age.

Josh London, Reuters Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Reuters Professional, said: "I'm delighted to welcome such diverse, high-profile leading speakers to Reuters Next, who bring a wealth of experience and insight to provide trusted intelligence for our professional audience. It's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting global conference, which will start 2021 with a bang."

Led and programmed by newsroom editors, Reuters Next draws on the strength of the world's biggest news provider - with 2,500 journalists in 200 locations - and its unrivalled ability to provide professionals with both business and general news from every part of the world.

The summit follows the launch of Reuters Professional - a new, unified offer of global news coverage, commentary and industry-leading events to help professionals make smart decisions.

Reuters Next is produced by Reuters Events and powered by Reuters award-winning newsroom. Reuters Events was created in October 2019 after Thomson Reuters acquired FC Business Intelligence. It delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.

The full agenda and further details can be found at reutersnext.com.

(By Reuters Communications)

