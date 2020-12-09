The "Europe Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type; Distribution Channel; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes market was valued at $1,396.84 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $2,605.90 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes are mainly used to maintain skin health and personal hygiene. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. This has propelled the demand for wipes among health-conscious consumers. To capitalize on the surging demand, manufacturers are introducing Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes for both male and female skin types. These factors boost the demand for wipes Europe. The rapid growth of the personal care industry provides opportunities for wipe manufacturers to innovate their product offerings and packaging. This has further led to the introduction of innovative and upgraded products in the market and has helped leading producers to build brand appeal and loyalty among consumers. For instance, Johnson and Johnson's under the brand name Clean and Clear, offers multipurpose wet facial wipes for purposes such as makeup removal, cleansing, miniaturization, and maintaining skin softness. This has led to an increase in the demand for multi-functional wet wipes, which would in turn drive the growth of the wipes market during the forecast period.

Various R&D activities are undertaken by the key players to develop innovative products that have the least impact on the environment. Leading companies are focused on offering gentle Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes biodegrade in 28 days and are made of 100% renewable plant fibers to ensure that no waste is generated that might pollute the environment. Therefore, the development of new and innovative biodegradable Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes is projected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Procter Gamble Co. expanded its footprint in the natural category by launching Pampers Aqua Pure wipes. Aqua Pure wipes include 99% pure water and a touch of premium cotton. Therefore, the demand for natural and chemical-free wipes has surged over the past few years with the growing awareness about the side effects of the chemicals on the skin.

COVID-19 from the outset started in Wuhan (China) in December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the most affected nations, considering the degree of affirmed cases and pronounced passings as of May 2020. According to WHO, there are more than 6 million affirmed cases and nearly 3 lacks death cases across the world. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods industry is one of the major business enduring genuine agitating impacts, for example, creation composes breaks, breaks in storing up because of lockdown and office shutdowns because of this emit. These segments have unimaginably affected the Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes market in Europe region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of Personal Care Industry

Growing Demand for Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes Due to COVID-19

Restraints

Environment Issues Caused Due to Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Biodegradable Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes

Future Trends

Growing Demand for Natural and Chemical-Free Antibacterial Personal Care Wipes

