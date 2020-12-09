The new industrial PC market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing popularity of modular PC," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the industrial PC market size to grow by USD 1.61 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Industrial PC Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial PC market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.71%.

Based on the product, the panel segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for panel PCs that require less space as compared to other PCs, led by the modernization of industrial and commercial facilities.

The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth of the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving market growth in APAC.

China is the key market for industrial PC in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The industrial pc market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The industrial pc market is segmented by Product (Panel, Rackmount, Box, Embedded panel, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Industrial, Transportation and traffic, Healthcare, Telecom and datacom, and Others).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH Co. KG, DFI Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Kontron S&T AG, OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG

