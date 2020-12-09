

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB)-owned WhatsApp is launching new shopping carts feature that allows users to order multiple items with a single message from businesses on the socialm media service.



With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. The social media service says this will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales.



The Add to Cart feature is available globally. The feature works in conjunction with the service's existing catalogs feature, which was launched last year.



Users can find the items they want using the catalogs and tap 'add to cart.' Once the cart is complete, users can send it as a message to the business.



'We will be introducing carts on WhatsApp around the world - just in time for the holiday shopping season,' WhatsApp said in a statement. 'Carts are perfect when shopping from a business where you'd buy multiple items - like a restaurant or clothing store.'



According to WhatsApp more and more small business are now relying on the social media app to promote and expand its business.



'More than 175 million people every day message a WhatsApp Business account. Our research shows people prefer to message a business to get help and they're more likely to make a purchase when they can do so,' the company said in October.



