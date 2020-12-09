London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) (the "Company"), a provider of cannabidiol (CBD) products specifically tailored for pets, is very pleased to announce that it is current with all of its OTC Market filings and has achieved "Current Information" status, with no risk or yields signs associated with the stock on OTCMarkets.com.

"I am delighted that the Company is current once again and we can focus back on the business," commented Rene Lauritsen, LinkResPet CEO. "We continue to explore the potential for growth in the CBD and wellness market and are currently assessing a number of avenues through which we can expand our presence, including further developing our product range," he added.

The Company has updated all financial reports and disclosure statements and will resume operations with its LinkResPet brand, making further announcements as new developments arise.

The Company also recently raised its Authorized Shares in order to issue shares to its CEO, Rene Lauritsen, for an acquisition that is pending which he initiated. These newly issued shares are restricted for one year per Rule 144 and if the acquisition is not completed the shares will be returned to treasury. As shareholders may note, LRSV's share structure had previously been unchanged for almost four years.

To learn more about LinkResPet or to purchase CBD pet products, please visit: www.linkrespet.com or follow us on twitter at @res_pet.

About Link Reservations Inc.:

Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).

