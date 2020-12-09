DOLFINES (EX DIETSWELL): Success of DOLFINES' 1.2 million euros Private Placement

PRESS RELEASE Paris, December 9, 2020

With the new success of a €1.2 million Private Placement with European investors, DOLFINES continues to strengthen its industrial and commercial capacity

DOLFINES, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry, today announced that it has successfully completed a Private Placement of 800,000 new common shares with qualified European investors through of an accelerated bookbuilding process for a total gross amount of €1,200,000 in order to continue to strengthen its industrial and commercial capacity at a time of strong structuring of the floating wind market.

Jean-Claude Bourdon, President and Founder of DOLFINES, said: "The success of this new fundraising reflects the market's confidence in DOLFINES' ability to carry out its value creation project for the major players in the huge renewable energy market, of which "green" hydrogen production. The funding will enable the development of the design of our semi-submersible platform to be intensified to the 15 to 18 MW wind turbines, which will be the standard for the floating wind market in the coming years. By strengthening DOLFINES' sales teams, they will also enable it to position itself and its partners optimally on the major tenders launched by 2021. »

Key terms of the transaction

The capital increase of DOLFINES ("The Company") was achieved by issuing common shares with the removal of the preferential subscription right at a price of €1.50 per private placement for qualified investors, in accordance with Article L.411-2 II of the Monetary and Financial Code. It is based on the 15th resolution of the Company's Mixed General Meeting of Shareholders dated June 25, 2019 setting the maximum discount limit at 30% relative to the average price weighted by the Company's share volumes during the last ten trading days prior to the issuance price. On this basis, the discount on the issued shares is 19%.

As an indication, the interest of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the issue will be 0.91% after the issue.

CHAMPEIL SA has acted as Lead manager and Bookrunner for the operation.

Admission of new shares

New shares issued as part of the capital increase will be of the same category as existing shares. The settlement-delivery of the new shares is scheduled for December 14, 2020 and their admission to the Euronext Growth Paris market under the code FR0010377127 - ALDOL is scheduled for December 14, 2020 (subject to customary market conditions). The new shares will rank for dividend and will be immediately assimilated to existing shares as of their issuance.

At the end of the settlement-delivery, DOLFINES' share capital will consist of 9,272,774 shares with a par value of €1, or €9,272,774.

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.411-2 II of the Monetary and Financial Code and the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority, it is recalled that the capital increase by issuing common shares with the removal of the preferential right of subscription of shareholders by private placement carried out for the benefit of qualified investors has not given rise to, nor will it give rise to, the publication of a prospectus subject to the financial markets authority's visa.

About DOLFINES (www.dolfines.com)

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an independent specialist in engineering and services in the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of renewable energy sources onshore and offshore, above and below sea level.

Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labelled an innovative company certified API Q2 and ISO 9001 for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

Euronext Growth TM

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - FR0010377127 - ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible to PEA-PME

DOLFINES

Delphine BARDELET GUEJO Chief Financial Officer delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

COMALTO

Jean-François CARMINATI

Analysts and Medias Relations

jfcarminati@comalto.com

Tel.: +33 6 63 87 57 60

