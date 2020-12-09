Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road Minerals" or the "Company"), a gold and copper focused mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Stone to the Board of Directors and the award of stock options under its stock option plan.

Marcus is located in Jersey where the Company is domiciled. Marcus is the founding partner of Lexstone Lawyers and a Jersey qualified lawyer with more than 25 years' of experience in corporate finance. His practice area includes mining, oil and gas. Marcus is a member of the disciplinary panel of the Jersey Law Society, a registered person under the Financial Services (Jersey) Law 1988 and a former board member of The International Stock Exchange. Marcus also serves as a non-executive director on the board of various private investment and asset management businesses.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Marcus to the team," said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and Chief Executive Officer. He stated further: "Marcus will bring invaluable legal and corporate governance experience to the Company ensuring that we remain in step, compliant and responsive to regulatory requirements in the countries in-which we operate."

The Company also announces that it has granted employee incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable until December 9, 2025 at a price of $0.40 per share and shall vest as to 30% of the options, 90 days from the grant date; as to a further 30% of the options, 180 days from the grant date; and as to the remainder of the options, 360 days from the grant date.

