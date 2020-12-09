Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Casinos to Temporarily Close

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

December 9, 2020 / Gamehost Inc. ("Gamehost", the "Company") (TSX:GH)

Premier Jason Kenny announced additional measures December 8, 2020 to slow the growth in cases of COVID-19 including an order to close all casinos effective Saturday December 12, 2020 at midnight. The new measures will be in place for a minimum of four weeks when they will be re-evaluated by the Government of Alberta again. The Company's remaining hotel properties will remain open by appointment only.

As unfortunate as this is, we faced a similar circumstance earlier in the year and capably navigated the event. Management is grateful that the Company has been able to operate even at limited capacities over the past five and a half months. This has been to the benefit of our team members, patrons, charities, shareholders, and other stakeholders. Management laments the hardship this will place on our team members but, looks forward to resuming operations again when restrictions are lifted. The Company is well positioned financially to weather these circumstances.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. The Company has a 91% controlling interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. which operates the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

