International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Provides AGM Details

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMT)(Frankfurt:O4T1), (the "Company") provides an update regarding its Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 15, 2020 at 10:00am (the "AGM").

The Company will be holding the AGM at Suite 1450 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, as noted in the Notice of Annual General Meeting issued November 10, 2020 and posted on www.sedar.com. However, due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Company strongly recommends that shareholders vote by Proxy or VIF in advance.

Plan of Arrangement - Resolution #6

Regarding the proposed plan of arrangement to spin-out the shares of a new subsidiary holding the Serpent River and Wicheeda North properties, the Company will not be relying on the proxies received under the November 10, 2020 information circular, as it does not offer details of the transaction. Rather, the Company will provide a separate proxy with the addendum to be mailed out to shareholders that provides full disclosure of the proposed arrangement.

