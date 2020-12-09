The power tool batteries market is expected to grow by USD 2.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

The increase in consumer use of power tools is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost for cordless power tool equipment will hamper growth.

Power Tool Batteries Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the Li-ion battery segment led the market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for Li-ion batteries from the automobile and consumer electronics industries. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Power Tool Batteries Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as growth in the residential construction sector, the presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers in the Americas, and the rising global air traffic.

The US and Canada are the key markets for power tool batteries in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

