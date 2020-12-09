The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Agreement with BioConsortia to Collaborate on New Nitrogen-Fixing Microbial Products

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced an agreement with BioConsortia, Inc. to collaborate to develop and launch nitrogen-fixing microbial products to increase yields on corn, wheat and other major non-legume row crops.

The collaboration will use BioConsortia's patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and other proprietary tools to develop the most robust and innovative microbials capable of colonizing a non-legume crop such as corn. The addition of robust nitrogen-fixing microbials uses the natural soil-plant process of nitrogen fixation, reducing the reliance on synthetic forms of nitrogen while still meeting the nutrient needs of the crop for its growth and development. The use of the products as part of a balanced crop nutrition plan can help farmers optimize the use of their fertilizer inputs and improve profitability.

"This collaboration, alongside the recent introduction of Susterra fertilizer, is one of several steps Mosaic intends to take to build out a soil health portfolio," said Walt Precourt, Mosaic Senior Vice President-Strategy and Growth. "Our commitment to nutrient stewardship and providing advances in soil health make these products a natural extension of our ability to help Mosaic customers achieve their goals."

Under the agreement, Mosaic will have exclusive rights to the nitrogen-fixing technology in the Americas, initially focused on corn, wheat, cotton and sugarcane.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, difficulties with realization of the benefits of our strategic plans, as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media

Ben Pratt

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Laura Gagnon

The Mosaic Company

813-775-4214

investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620206/Mosaic-Announces-Agreement-with-BioConsortia-to-Collaborate-on-New-Nitrogen-Fixing-Microbial-Products