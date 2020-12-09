Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

October 31, 2020 2019 Change For the Quarter Ended: Revenues 127,331 58,406 68,925 Gross profit 20,343 5,992 14,351 Gross margin 16.0 10.3 5.7 Net income (loss) attributable to the stockholders of the Company 9,454 (6,855) 16,309 Diluted per share 0.60 (0.44) 1.04 Cash dividends per share 0.25 0.25

October 31, January 31, 2020 2020 Change As of: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 443,230 327,862 115,368 Net liquidity (1) 277,790 277,721 69 RUPO (2) 604,660 781,400 (176,740

(1) Net liquidity, or working capital, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. (2) The amount of remaining unsatisfied performance obligations ("RUPO") represents the unrecognized amount of transaction price for active contracts with customers.

Consolidated revenues for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 were $127.3 million, which represented an increase of $68.9 million, or 118%, from consolidated revenues of $58.4 million reported for the three months ended October 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increasing revenues at Gemma Power Systems ("GPS") associated with the construction of the Guernsey Power Station, which did not commence until the third quarter last year.

During October 2020, Atlantic Projects Company ("APC") and its customer agreed to additional contractual changes that effectively completed the fixed price TeesREP subcontract and that establishes a time-and-materials contractual arrangement covering any additional works requested by APC's customer until the overall completion of the power plant construction. The effects of the contract changes and amounts earned on the performance of related construction activity resulted in consolidated gross profit for the third quarter in the amount of $2.8 million on the project. As APC completes this three and a half year project in the coming months, the expected final amount of the TeesREP fixed-price subcontract loss is $29.5 million.

Even with increased revenues, we believe that all of our businesses were adversely impacted during the three months ended October 31, 2020, to some degree, by continuing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 outbreaks. These difficulties include delayed project starts and awards, restrictive and reduced work environments, additional health and safety costs, and complying with various government lockdowns and restrictions.

Consolidated gross profit for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was $20.3 million, or 16.0% of the corresponding consolidated revenues, which reflected the favorable impacts of the higher consolidated revenues and the adjustments recorded in connection with the negotiation of the latest change to the TeesREP subcontract.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019 were $9.4 million and $12.1 million, respectively. The decline was due primarily to the increased utilization of staff by GPS on the Guernsey Power Station and reductions in the costs of travel reflecting COVID-19 restrictions. Due in part to the extremely low rates of return on amounts invested in cash equivalents during the current year, other income declined to $0.2 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020 from $3.6 million for the comparable quarter of the prior year despite the increase in the amount of invested funds between years. In addition, other income for the three months ended October 31, 2019 included a pre-tax gain of $2.2 million which was recorded by the consolidated variable interest entity in connection with the grant of a utility easement at the planned site of a new gas-fired power plant. This gain was also reflected in the amount of net income attributable to non-controlling interests for the three months ended October 31, 2019.

With results reflecting primarily the factors identified above, the consolidated net income attributable to Argan's stockholders was $9.5 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended October 31, 2020. The Company paid its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share to its shareholders on October 30, 2020.

As of October 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $443 million and net liquidity was $278 million; furthermore, the Company had no debt. The Company's consolidated amount of RUPO, which represents an accounting value for active work, was approximately $0.6 billion as of October 31, 2020.

The aggregate amount of the rated power represented by the natural gas-fired power plants for which GPS has signed EPC contracts, including the Guernsey Power Station and certain plants that will have the ability to burn natural gas mixed with green hydrogen as fuel, is approximately 6.4 gigawatts with an aggregate contract value of approximately $3.0 billion. For those contracts not already included in project backlog, the Company anticipates adding them closer to their respective expected start dates when the projects complete key development milestones and obtain financing commitments. For all projects, the start date for construction is primarily controlled by the project owners.

Management Comment

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased with the continued improvement in our financial results and strong performance of our employees during this COVID-19 pandemic. GPS continues to increase activities and execute on the Guernsey project which is the largest in our history. Our other subsidiaries have generally increased the number of revenue opportunities and we believe these positive trends will continue. While certain EPC project development timelines have proven to be longer than originally anticipated and it is possible that some of these projects ultimately will not be built, we have approximately $3.0 billion in signed EPC contracts for power plant projects. Even though many factors are out of our control, we are optimistic that we will receive the construction go ahead on several of these projects and others over the next twelve months. We look forward to increasing revenues and financial performance next year and extend our sincere wishes to all for safety during these challenging times."

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry, including the renewable energy sector. Argan's service offerings focus on the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Company's future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to APC's ability to complete its loss subcontract without additional unfavorable effects, the successful addition of new contracts to project backlog, the receipt of corresponding notices to proceed with contract activities, the Company's ability to successfully complete the projects that it obtains, and the Company's success in minimizing the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's businesses. The Company has several signed EPC contracts that have not started and may not start as forecasted due to market and other circumstances beyond its control. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the number of factors described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by the Company with respect to risk factors set forth in its most recent reports on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES 127,331 58,406 274,971 171,009 Cost of revenues 106,988 52,414 234,989 183,078 GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) 20,343 5,992 39,982 (12,069 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,398 12,135 28,827 31,761 Impairment loss 2,072 INCOME (LOSS FROM OPERATIONS 10,945 (6,143 11,155 (45,902 Other income, net 175 3,578 1,714 7,472 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 11,120 (2,565 12,869 (38,430 Income tax (expense) benefit (1,666 (1,996 1,391 4,936 NET INCOME (LOSS) 9,454 (4,561 14,260 (33,494 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 2,294 (40 2,007 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 9,454 (6,855 14,300 (35,501 Foreign currency translation adjustments (321 235 (650 (825 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 9,133 (6,620 13,650 (36,326 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.60 (0.44 0.91 (2.27 Diluted 0.60 (0.44 0.91 (2.27 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,680 15,633 15,659 15,617 Diluted 15,833 15,633 15,795 15,617 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25 0.25 1.75 0.75

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) October 31, January 31, 2020 2020 (1) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 353,213 167,363 Short-term investments 90,017 160,499 Accounts receivable, net 30,607 37,192 Contract assets 27,223 33,379 Other current assets 37,760 23,322 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 538,820 421,755 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,966 22,539 Goodwill 27,943 27,943 Other purchased intangible assets, net 4,324 5,001 Deferred taxes 7,894 Right-of-use and other assets 3,447 2,408 TOTAL ASSETS 595,500 487,540 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 48,836 35,442 Accrued expenses 51,650 35,907 Contract liabilities 160,544 72,685 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 261,030 144,034 Deferred taxes 472 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,334 2,476 TOTAL LIABILITIES 264,836 146,510 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,693,202 and 15,638,202 shares issued at October 31 and January 31, 2020, respectively; 15,689,969 and 15,634,969 shares outstanding at October 31 and January 31, 2020, respectively 2,354 2,346 Additional paid-in capital 152,149 148,713 Retained earnings 176,186 189,306 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,766 (1,116 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 328,923 339,249 Non-controlling interests 1,741 1,781 TOTAL EQUITY 330,664 341,030 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 595,500 487,540

(1) Amounts derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

