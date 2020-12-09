Metalore Resources Limited: Metalore Sells Its East Cedartree Project to First Mining Gold Corp

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its East Cedartree Project to First Mining Gold Corp.

As consideration for the East Cedartree Project, First Mining has paid Metalore $3 million cash, and has issued 3 million common shares of its share capital (subject to a four month hold period).

"We are pleased to derive value from this non-core exploration asset as we begin a season of change within the Company" stated Armen Chilian, President and CEO of Metalore.

About Metalore Resources Limited

From 1965 to present, Metalore has produced over $50 million in revenues from natural gas production in Southwestern Ontario . Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for mineral commodities such as gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company remains actively involved in joint venture exploration with Greenstone Gold Mines (Premier Gold Mines Limited and Centerra Gold Inc.) on the Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

Forward-Looking Statements

