The vector signal generator market is expected to grow by USD 8.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The emergence of wireless standards is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high price of vector signal generators will hamper growth.

Vector Signal Generator Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the telecom segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as the advent of the IoT and M2M technologies, the rise in the number of mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets, and the rising need for signal simulation. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Vector Signal Generator Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 34% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growth of the market in North America is due to the increased adoption of technologically advanced devices across end-user sectors in the region.

Companies Covered:

Analog Devices Inc.

Anritsu Corp.

Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

National Instruments Corp.

Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG

Signal Hound

Tektronix Inc.

Teradyne Inc.

Transcom Instruments Co. Ltd

