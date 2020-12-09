

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The major U.S. stock averages retreated after posting fresh intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.



Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front.



Profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the market's fall.



The Dow ended with a loss of 105.07 points or 0.35 percent at 30,068.81, after hitting a high of 30,319.70.



The S&P 500, which spurted to 3,712.39, ended the day at 3,672.82, losing 29.43 points or 0.79 percent, while the Nasdaq slumped 243.82 points or 1.94 percent to settle at 12,338.95, way off a record high of 12,607.14 touched in early trades.



Salesforce.Com, Boeing, Apple, American Express, Microsoft, Visa, Facebook, Chevron and Intel lost 1 to 3 percent. Intel, JP Morgan Chase and Procter & Gamble also ended weak.



Travelers Companies shares rose sharply, rebounding from losses in the previous session. General Electric, 3M, DuPont, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen and Home Depot also ended higher.



The USFDA said the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech 'met the prescribed success criteria' and cleared it for emergency use approval.



As part of his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden has set the goal of bringing at least 100 million Americans under vaccination during his first 100 days since assuming office.



Announcing key members of his Health Team in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his administration will follow the guidance of scientists and get vaccines to those most at-risk.



Meanwhile, the U.S. saw continued surge in new coronavirus cases, with over 210,000 new cases of infections recorded on Tuesday.



On the stimulus front, after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion stimulus package to House Keeper Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Politico that Republicans and Democrats were 'still looking for a way forward' on additional fiscal aid.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region closed mostly higher on Wednesday on optimism about coronavirus vaccine and U.S. fiscal stimulus.



Most of the markets in Europe too closed higher. Among the major markets in Europe, Germany, the U.K., and Switzerland closed positive, while France drifted lower.



